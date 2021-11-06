Suspect charged after slain Minneapolis man's body found dumped in Dakota County last spring

Nov. 6—A Minneapolis man has been charged with murder after a homicide victim's body was found in a rural Dakota County culvert last spring.

On Friday, the Hennepin County attorney's office charged Ivan Contreras-Sanchez with second-degree murder for fatally beating Manuel Mandujano, 39, and transporting his body to Castle Rock Township in southern Dakota County.

Police took Contreras-Sanchez into custody Tuesday.

Mandujano's family reported him missing April 4 after last seeing him on March 27. They had heard that Mandujano had gotten into a fight and been hit over the head with a shovel. His body was found April 26.

Investigators relied on a confidential informant and cellphone location data to identify Contreras-Sanchez as a suspect and determined that Mandujano had been fatally beaten at a North Minneapolis home on March 29.

In a news release, the county attorney's office didn't specify a motive for the homicide.