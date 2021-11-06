Suspect charged after slain Minneapolis man's body found dumped in Dakota County last spring

Emalyn Muzzy, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read

Nov. 6—A Minneapolis man has been charged with murder after a homicide victim's body was found in a rural Dakota County culvert last spring.

On Friday, the Hennepin County attorney's office charged Ivan Contreras-Sanchez with second-degree murder for fatally beating Manuel Mandujano, 39, and transporting his body to Castle Rock Township in southern Dakota County.

Police took Contreras-Sanchez into custody Tuesday.

Mandujano's family reported him missing April 4 after last seeing him on March 27. They had heard that Mandujano had gotten into a fight and been hit over the head with a shovel. His body was found April 26.

Investigators relied on a confidential informant and cellphone location data to identify Contreras-Sanchez as a suspect and determined that Mandujano had been fatally beaten at a North Minneapolis home on March 29.

In a news release, the county attorney's office didn't specify a motive for the homicide.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories