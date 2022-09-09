Suspect charged in St. Paul shootings that killed 3, wounded 2 others

Ramsey County prosecutors have charged the 41-year-old Minneapolis man accused of fatally shooting three people and wounding two others at a duplex in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood on Sunday morning.

Antonio Dupree Wright shot Angelica Gonzales, 33, Cory Freeman, 42, and Maisha Spaulding, 44, in the head inside the home at 951 Case Ave., according to a criminal complaint that was filed Wednesday and unsealed Friday.

A man who was also shot in his head but survived told investigators that he suspects that Wright, who dealt heroin, thought they had been snitching on him, according to charges.

St. Paul police and the FBI arrested Wright in Chicago on Wednesday morning.

Wright has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Two days before the triple homicide, Wright allegedly put a gun to a man’s head and fired four times because he thought he had snitched on him after he heard Wright discussing a murder, according to a second criminal complaint that was filed by county prosecutors Wednesday and unsealed Friday.

In that case, Wright has been charged with kidnapping and attempted murder.

At the time of the shootings, Wright was under the supervision of the Hennepin County Department of Community Corrections and Rehabilitation after being released from prison for a drug case, according to a state Department of Corrections record.

He was charged in 2017 with third-degree sale of cocaine and fifth-degree possession of cocaine in Minneapolis, and a jury found him guilty.

The court calculated his “criminal history score” for sentencing by including two armed robbery convictions from Illinois when he was 17, according to a summary in a Minnesota Court of Appeals opinion. He was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison for the drug case.

Minnesota court records show Wright was also convicted in 2014 of assault causing substantial bodily harm and misdemeanor domestic assault, along with burglary of an occupied dwelling in 2012, both in Dakota County. In the 2012 case, a charge of violating an order for protection was dismissed.

Story continues

He was convicted three times of violating orders for protection or domestic assault no-contact orders stemming from two cases in 2013 and one in 2014.

