Suspect charged in stabbing at a Hardee's in Castle Hayne

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect Tuesday after a stabbing incident.

Deputies from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office charged a 61-year-old man in an alleged stabbing of a teenager at a Hardee's in Castle Hayne.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, deputies came to the restaurant at 5601 Castle Hayne Road after 5 p.m. Tuesday after getting a call about a stabbing. They found Dayston Ward, 18, suffering from a stab wound underneath his left armpit.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS personnel. As of Wednesday morning, Ward's condition was listed as critical.

Deputies began looking for the suspect, David Hill, who left the scene and went north on Castle Hayne Road. Hill was located on Old Bridge Road. According to deputies, he was trying to clean blood from his body in the river. He was detained by detectives before an investigation started.

Hill was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was given a $200,000 secured bond.

