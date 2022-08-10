Suspect charged with stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Midway Antique Mall

A southern Missouri man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from the Midway Antique Mall on Sunday morning was located by authorities more than 12 hours later and is being held with no bond at the Boone County Jail.

Thomas A. Kazimir, 49, of Koshkonong, has been charged by the Boone County Prosecutor's Office with second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Kazimir was on probation from a previous felony arrest.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, the Boone County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at the antique mall at 6401 Highway 40 W.

More: Software could help Columbia police tap into private security cameras. But there are questions

Investigators discovered a white male forced entry into the business around 4:50 a.m. Sunday and was observed on surveillance footage causing damage to property within the business and stealing merchandise, the sheriff's office said.

A screenshot from the surveillance video showing the suspect was shared on social media with a request for anyone with information to come forward.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office was contacted by a witness who reported seeing the suspect at the Midway Travel Plaza. The witness said the man was wearing some of the same clothing shown in the video and provided a description of a vehicle associated with the suspect.

"One of our enforcement sergeants responded to the area, located the suspect leaving the Midway-Little General on Highway 40, and observed the male driver to match the description of the burglary suspect," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

Kazimir was then stopped in his vehicle. He was wearing a piece of clothing that matched what had been worn by the suspect during the crime that morning and possessed other clothing that also matched what was seen on camera, the sheriff's office reported in the release.

He was also found to be in possession of "numerous items believed to have been stolen from the Midway Antique Mall, a controlled substance believed to be methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia," the sheriff's office said.

Story continues

Koshkonong, where Kazimir is listed as most recently residing, is in Oregon County, located along Highway 63 about 10 miles from the Arkansas border.

Kazimir is scheduled to have a confined docket hearing Aug. 17 and a preliminary hearing Sept. 15, both before Boone County Judge Stephanie Morrell.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Suspect charged with stealing merchandise from Midway Antique Mall