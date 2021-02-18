Suspect charged in Sunday night shooting in Salem
Feb. 17—SALEM — A Hyde Park man is set to be arraigned in connection with Sunday night's shooting of a Lynn man in downtown Salem.
David Avalo, 25, is facing charges that include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is expected to appear on Wednesday in Salem District Court.
He was taken into custody around 9:30 Wednesday morning in Salem by Salem police and the state police Violent Fugitive Apprehension unit.
Police had obtained a warrant for Avalo on Tuesday, following their investigation.
The shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. on Sunday next to Brothers Taverna on Derby Street. The victim is a 26-year-old man from Lynn. Police said their response was hindered by a "chaotic" scene, during which a bystander was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after police say he attempted to interfere with their work.
Police said the incident was not random, however, seeking to reassure the public. The area where the shooting occurred is a popular tourist spot, near the intersection of Derby and Congress streets and Hawthorne Boulevard, near Pickering Wharf.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.