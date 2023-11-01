Suspect charged in threat to shoot up Tarrant County office building, sheriff’s office says

A Fort Worth man has been arrested in connection with a threat that was made toward a Tarrant County building in September, authorities said Tuesday.

At around 8 a.m. on Sept. 28, an employee at the Tarrant County Adult Probation Office found a rock near the building with a note attached that threatened to shoot up the building, according to the release from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

The building was evacuated and searched, no threat was found and business operations resumed.

On Oct. 23, 2023, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant for the arrest of 23-year-old Isaiah Peek at a Fort Worth residence, on accusations of making the threat.

Peek was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on a charge of terroristic threat of an agency. He has been released on bond.