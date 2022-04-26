Suspect charged with trafficking, assaulting officer

Apr. 26—TUPELO — A routine traffic stop Monday ended with a foot chase, a fight and a man charged with assaulting the officer and trafficking drugs.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said a deputy pulled over a vehicle for careless driving in the Dixie Creek area in the early morning hours Monday. As the deputy approached the driver, the man took off running. The deputy chased down the suspect, who began fighting the officer.

Other officers arrived on the scene and Kerry L. Scruggs, 48, of Saltillo, was taken into custody. A search of Scruggs and his car uncovered a felony amount of methamphetamine.

Scruggs was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail at 2:13 a.m. April 25, charged with simple assault of a law enforcement officer, a felony, and trafficking methamphetamine.

During his initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court, bond was set at $20,000. According to jail records, he bonded out Monday evening.

This is not the first time Scruggs has run afoul of the law with fighting. In July 2020 he was accused of beating another man unconscious and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim told deputies he was working on his truck across the road from a friend's County Road 885 Tupelo house when he was assaulted. He said Scruggs showed up and hit him about the head and face with a metal pipe until he was unconscious. He said the altercation started over the suspect's ex-girlfriend.

At the time, Scruggs was on federal probation for possession of a firearm by a felon. With the assistance of federal authorities, he was arrested without incident three days later and charged with aggravated assault.

