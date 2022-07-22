Suspect charged in triple shooting that left man dead, two injured in Hickory Hill, records show

A man is behind bars after a triple shooting in southeast Memphis left one man dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened n the 5500 block of Apple Blossom Drive in Hickory Hill on July 14.

When Memphis Police arrived, two people told them they had been shot, according to an affidavit.

Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds lying in the grass.

All three victims were rushed to Regional One, but the man found in the grass did not survive, police said.

A witness told police the man who died had gotten into an argument with another victim because she wouldn’t open the door and let him in, records show.

The pair continued arguing after the man reportedly threw a rock through the window.

The witness then went outside and argued with the man in the front yard.

He said he heard several gunshots when he turned to go back inside, according to the affidavit.

He said he and two other victims ran through the house and into the backyard.

They heard more shots after jumping a fence, police said.

The witness identified Anthony Jones as a person who was at the scene but fled after the shooting, records show.

Jones was located and brought to the Homicide Office.

In a video statement, he said he was outside arguing during the incident.

He said the victim who died threatened to shoot the residents during the altercation, police said.

Jones said he thought the man was getting a gun from his vehicle.

According to the affidavit, he told police he fired several times at the victim, hitting him.

Jones said he then ran into the house, grabbed some belongings, and fled before police arrived.

Jones was previously convicted of especially aggravated robbery in 2019 and sentenced to three years, records show.

He’s now charged with second-degree murder, 2 counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

