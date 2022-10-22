PROVIDENCE — Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a triple stabbing at a house on Indiana Avenue where officers found a machete on Friday night.

According to the initial report, police went to the house shortly before 10 p.m. to investigate a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, two of the victims, who had fled, told them the man who had stabbed them was still inside and armed.

Once inside the house, the police reports said, officers used their Tasers to subdue the suspect after he refused repeated orders to get on the ground and "continued to yell 'shoot me.'"

The officers subsequently found a third victim, sitting on the stairs near the entry way with severe lacerations, and an orange and black machete just inside the doorway to the residence.

"Due to the severity of his injuries and the amount of blood loss, [the officers] applied tourniquets to both arms to prevent any further bleeding," according to the police report.

The three victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment and the suspect to Roger Williams Medical Center for evaluation and removal of Taser prongs.

He was later charged with three counts of domestic assault with a deadly weapon and taken to the state prison, according to Maj. David Lapatin.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims or the suspect.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Suspect charged in triple stabbing in Providence; machete seized