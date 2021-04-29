Suspect Charged, Two GoFundMe Campaigns Created For Man Fatally Stabbed in Washington

A college senior has been charged for the fatal stabbing of an Asian American man outside of an apartment complex in Bothell, Washington in what witnesses described as an “unprovoked” attack on Sunday evening.



The details: Ian Patrick Williams, 25, was charged with second-degree murder and held on a $2 million bail on Wednesday after Bothell police found him in his apartment moments after the stabbing near the entrance of The Villas at Beardslee off 112th Avenue, according to Kiro7.



John Huynh, the 29-year-old victim, was leaving the building with several people including his wife, according to police reports.

Williams, who lives on the third floor of the building, allegedly gave him the finger to which Huynh responded by asking if he “flipped him off or waved at him,” witnesses reported to the police. Seconds after, Williams then stabbed him in the chest.

Police said Willams was found with "bloody cuts on his hands" in the bedroom of his apartment on the third floor of the same building that the victim had left from. Court documents revealed that his mother, who shared the apartment with him, told police that Williams was “very excited and told her an anti-masker had attacked him.”

Police found a folding knife with a 3-inch blade, believed to be the murder weapon, in a bathroom near Williams’ bedroom. The mother told police that he carried the knife around to open boxes.

Witnesses said that the two had never met before the incident and investigators said that it appeared they didn't have prior relations.







The investigation: The investigation is “just getting started,” said Cam Johnson, Bothell Police Public Information Officer, as police continue to look for the motive.



"I know there have been a lot of questions regarding motive and this investigation is just in its beginning process," Bothell Police Captain Bryan Keller said to Komo News, in response to whether the case would be investigated as a hate crime.

Some witnesses speculated that it seemed Huynh was targeted because of his race, while others commented that the attack appeared unprovoked.

Bothell police urged anyone with information to contact their business line at (425) 486-1254.



Support for the victim’s family: Two verified GoFundMe campaigns have been created for supporting the victim's family and for funeral service fees.



Story continues

One is organized by Simi Mullen on behalf of Huynh's widow, Rumeet, and another by his cousin, Kin Tran, for Huynh’s parents.

They have raised over $68,000 and $13,000, respectively, as of this writing.



Featured Image via Simi Mullen (left) Kin Tran (right)

