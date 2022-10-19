Suspect charged in Valdosta murder

Oct. 19—VALDOSTA — A former Valdosta resident has been charged with murder in a Hudson Street shooting, police said.

Patrick Tierrell Brockman, 43, of West Palm Beach, Fla., was already in a Florida jail Tuesday when he was charged in connection to the Oct. 1 shooting death of Valdosta resident Michael Taylor, 26, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement and Palm Beach County, Fla., jail records.

Before noon Saturday, Oct. 1, authorities responded to a 500 block Hudson Street residence following a 911 call that a person had been shot, police said.

Taylor had entered his home with a person he knew; an argument broke out and Taylor was fatally shot, police said.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 26-year-old male inside a residence with obvious signs of trauma to his body," police said. "Officers and Emergency Medical Services attempted to render first aid to the male but he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The suspect left Valdosta for Florida immediately after the shooting, police said.

On Oct. 18, Valdosta police obtained arrest warrants against Brockman on charges of felony murder, felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the statement. Brockman was already in the Palm Beach County jail on charges for an unrelated incident: robbery-carjacking with firearm or weapon, aggravated assault weapon with deadly weapon without intent to kill and possession of weapon or ammo by convicted Florida felon, jail records show.

"Although our detectives received no cooperation from witnesses, they continued to work non-stop going through evidence. I am very proud of the hard work of all our personnel involved in this case to ensure that this offender is held accountable," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Authorities ask anyone with additional information on this case to contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.