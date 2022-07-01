Suspect charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed Clarksville man

A 38-year-old man is facing a vehicular homicide charge after investigators say he caused a crash that killed another man on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Applebee's on June 16.

Justin Walker also faces charges of aggravated child abuse and neglect and reckless endangerment in connection with the crash after investigators discovered that his 11-year-old daughter was a passenger in the vehicle.

Eric Allbrooks, 38, of Clarksville, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Clarksville Police Department news release.

The crash occurred at 6:12 p.m. on June 16 when Walker's Volkswagen Golf vehicle struck Allbrooks' Toyota Avalon after the Toyota attempted to make a left-hand turn onto Fair Brook Place.

Investigators said Walker was traveling at a high rate of speed, according to the release.

