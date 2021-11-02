Suspect charged in weekend shooting in Jeffersonville

Nov. 1—JEFFERSONVILLE — A suspect arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting at a Jeffersonville apartment complex is now facing multiple felonies after charged were filed Monday.

Adam C. Reas, 39, is charged with a level 3 felony for aggravated battery; a level 5 felony for battery with a deadly weapon; a level 5 felony for criminal recklessness and a level 6 felony for pointing a firearm. He had an initial hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday in Clark County Circuit Court No. 1 during which his bond was set at $25,000 cash-only.

Court records show that officers responded to the 6000 block of Lighthouse Drive at 4:20 p.m. Saturday to a report of a shooting. En route, they were also advised that there was a suspect still on scene and still armed and covered in blood. Police found a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso; he was taken to University of Louisville Health where he remained in stable condition, according to a news release sent by the Jeffersonville Police Department.

When they spoke with the suspect, Reas told police he had been defending himself against the victim, who he said had him in a chokehold and was punching him. Officers spoke with a woman on scene who had been in a relationship with Reas but said that they had broken up and she was in the process of moving out. She said the night before the shooting, she and Reas had been having a text conversation that had turned argumentative.

The following day, the witness said she and her boyfriend went to get some of her things from where Reas was living. She said she was in a back bedroom when she heard a loud bang come from another part of the apartment. When she ran to the sound, she found Reas and the vicim both covered in blood.

The victim said he and the female witness had gone to the apartment to get some of her things and as she was in the bedroom packing, the victim said he went to get her a drink. He said he got into the refrigerator when Reas attacked him, hitting him with the refrigerator door before grabbing him around the waist. The victim said the two wrestled on the ground, he heard a loud boom and realized he had been shot.

Online court records do not yet have future court dates listed.