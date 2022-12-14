Suspect charged after woman shot during assault at Memphis apartments

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting a woman during an altercation with a man at a local apartment complex.

On May 26, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call in the 5900 block of Waterston Oak Way.

A woman said she was in a car with two other people and two children, ages 10 and four, as they were leaving the apartment complex.

She said they saw a man being assaulted by three other men, according to an affidavit.

The woman and her passengers got out and attempted to help the victim.

That’s when police say one of the suspects pulled a gun and fired shots at her as she ran back to the car.

She was hit in the left foot.

One of the other Good Samaritans told police he was standing by the car when shots were fired.

He said he feared for his life and feared his kids would be shot, records show.

The other man said he was standing outside the car when the shooting began, and he jumped in the car to shield the children from the gunfire.

The victim who was assaulted identified the shooter as Jeremiah Taylor, 23, records show.

Taylor was identified in a photo lineup.

He’s charged with five counts of aggravated assault.

