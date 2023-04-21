Suspect charged in Woodfin bear mutilation case receives 2-year supervised probation

John Robert Bunkley, 26, who currently lives in Buncombe County, received a two-year supervised probation sentence at the Madison County Courthouse April 20 relating to charges he received after three bears were found mutilated in Woodfin.

MARSHALL - A man charged with a bevy of crimes after three bears were found mutilated — with their paws cut off and their entrails in a bucket — in Woodfin in late November was placed on supervised probation after appearing at the Madison County Courthouse April 20.

John Robert Bunkley Jr., 26, who currently lives in Buncombe County, received a 45-day suspended sentence with the 24 months supervised probation, according to Madison County Criminal Clerk Lisa Cody.

District 24 Superior Court Judge Gary Gavenus issued the ruling.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission said Dec. 9, 2022 it had issued a long list of citations to Bunkley, including:

Attempt to take a deer during closed season

Littering

Three counts of unlawful transportation

Three counts of unlawful possession

Three counts of failure to register

Three counts of failure to validate

Taking a sow bear with cubs at its side

Two counts of going over the bear limit

No hunting license

No e-stamp — warning

No big game license

Bunkley will pay more than $7,000 in fines, including two black bear replacement fines for $2,232, and an additional $2,000 fine, and another $500 fine for littering. He also cannot hold a hunting license for five years and will need to perform 50 hours of community service.

Jody Williams, the founder of Help Asheville Bears, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and sharing information about the health and safety of bears, was in court April 20 for the proceedings.

"A lot of times, poachers get a slap on the wrist, and I think the judge did very well on this. The North Carolina Wildlife Commission did their job, and did it well," Williams said. "It definitely sends the message that they're going to take these cases seriously."

Williams said this and other factors could have influenced the ruling decision but reiterated that he was pleased with the ruling.

"Everybody always wants more," he said. "I would've loved it, of course. But, I'm happy it went through this. It's not a slap on the wrist. I talked to two different retired game wardens that helped us with this, and they were actually impressed. They thought it was going to be less than that."

Diana Starr, a bear advocate who lives in Asheville and previously worked with HAB, said laws need to be strengthened for those who mutilate animals.

“While the sentencing today for this despicable act will hopefully deter other poachers, unfortunately, the only wildlife crime in North Carolina that can be charged as a felony is the illegal taking of ginseng," she said.

"Surely the slaughter of a mother bear and her cubs should have stronger penalties than for a plant. We must fight to add felony charges for wildlife crimes to North Carolina law and align our laws with the majority of the public who want greater protections for all wildlife.”

