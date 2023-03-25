Suspect in Charlotte man’s fatal stabbing arrested in Virginia, police say

Authorities arrested a suspect in Virginia Friday who is accused of fatally stabbing a man in Charlotte on March 19.

The victim, 34-year-old Juan Carlos Miranda-Perez, died from his wounds at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Kingsford Drive in the Steele Creek Division, police said. That’s off Nations Ford Road.

The suspect, 42-year-old Javier Torres Diaz, was arrested near Warrenton, Virginia, early Friday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police received assistance in the apprehension from the Culpeper County and Fauquier County, Virginia, sheriffs’ offices and the U.S. Secret Service.

According to media reports, the incident stemmed from a fight, and the victim and suspect knew each other, The Charlotte Observer previously reported..

Once a Virginia judge grants extradition, Diaz will be transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, police said.