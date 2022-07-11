Suspect in Charlotte police pursuit faces new charges and possible extradition

Tyler Harding appeared in a Mecklenburg County courtroom in person for the first time Monday — nearly a week after leading police on a two-hour pursuit across the Charlotte area.

Harding, 26, went in front of District Court Judge Richard Abernethy on new property charges and a fugitive extradition request that were served after he was taken into custody.

In this image from WSOC’s helicopter, a man surrenders to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers at the intersection of South and East boulevards after a wreck ended an hours-long pursuit across the area on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The suspect was later identified as Tyler Harding of Texas.

His new charges include two felony counts of breaking and or entering, felony larceny, hit-and-run fail to stop property damage, injury to personal property, injury to real property, two counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor larceny, according to CMPD inmate records.

A bond hearing for Harding’s new charges is set for July 22, Abernethy said, with a probable cause hearing on July 29.

Harding previously was charged with three felony counts of vehicle larceny, two counts of breaking into a vehicle and one count each of felony hit and run causing serious injury/death, flee/elude arrest with a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree burglary, misdemeanor vehicle larceny and misdemeanor larceny, The Charlotte Observer reported last week.

A bond hearing for those charges is set for July 21, with a probable cause hearing on July 28, the Observer reported Friday.

Harding decided not to waive extradition, which means he did not agree to be extradited on the out-of-state charges. He will appear in court again on Aug. 10 for this order. Additional information about the extradition request was unavailable from the Mecklenburg County Clerk of Superior Court on Monday.

Harding has a felony arrest history from Texas and was new to the Charlotte area, according to CMPD

Prosecutors asked Abernethy to keep Harding’s bond at $800,000. His bond was increased Friday from $115,000 after District Court Judge Donald Cureton called Harding a “danger to the community” based on his actions and criminal history.

At Friday’s hearing, Harding appeared via a remote session and interrupted Cureton multiple times. He said “F--- this” and asked Cureton if it is “a crime to lie during the process?”

“He’s just demonstrated that he doesn’t care for anybody’s safety in this community,” Cureton said.

Harding’s 28-year-old sister, Christa, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. She was jailed on a $25,000 bond Thursday.