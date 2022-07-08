Suspect in Charlotte police pursuit gets testy with judge; bond increases to $800,000

After a testy exchange with the suspect in an hours-long police pursuit, a Mecklenburg County judge increased the man’s bond almost sevenfold.

Tyler Christopher Harding, 26, made his first appearance before a judge remotely from Mecklenburg County Jail on Friday morning.

“Is it a crime to lie during the process?” Harding asked as District Court Judge Donald Cureton read the defendant’s right to remain silent.

Harding’s voice sounded muffled at times as he repeatedly interrupted the judge.

Cureton, who was at the county courthouse, responded by restating Harding’s rights and recommended that he defer to his public defender’s counsel.

Then, the judge read the individual charges and bonds, some of which were raised to $250,000. Harding cut him off.

“F--- this,” he said.

Then, more muffled words from Harding.

“I’ll let him finish,” he said.

The judge paused, aghast.

“One thing you’re not going to do is give me any permission to do anything,” Cureton said. “I already have that.”

The judge continued to read the bonds, until Harding interrupted again.

“So everything’s up to $250,000?” he said.

When the judge finished, Harding continued his muffled protests.

“Mr. Harding...you need to move on,” Cureton said.

The judge increased Harding’s secure bond total to $800,000, emphasizing the defendant’s danger to the community and criminal history. The bond originally had been set at $115,000.

Cureton also said Harding is a flight risk — Harding previously lived in Texas and is new to the Charlotte area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Thursday. According to Cureton, Harding has a history of crime in Texas, including giving police officers false information, substance possession, a DUI, and burglary.

In Charlotte, Harding is accused of stealing several vehicles, leading police in a pursuit across the area and causing at least two wrecks. The police did not report any injuries, but a Charlotte woman who is seven months pregnant told WSOC that she injured her nose after her car’s airbags deployed when one of the stolen vehicles crashed into hers in Ballantyne.

Harding is charged with three felony counts of vehicle larceny, two counts of breaking into a vehicle and one count each of felony hit and run causing serious injury/death, flee/elude arrest with a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree burglary, misdemeanor vehicle larceny and misdemeanor larceny, jail records show.

“He’s just demonstrated that he doesn’t care for anybody’s safety in this community,” the judge said.

Harding will be back in court Monday morning, the Mecklenburg District Attorney’s office told The Charlotte Observer. According to the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office website, Harding was served Friday with an fugitive extradition order from another state. Additional information was unavailable.

He faces another bond hearing on July 21, with a probable cause hearing to follow on July 28.

His 28-year-old sister, Christa Harding, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. She was jailed on a $25,000 bond Thursday.