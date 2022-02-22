Suspect in Charlotte shooting arrested after brief standoff at NC home, police say

A suspect connected to a shooting in Charlotte is in custody after a brief standoff with Concord police Tuesday morning.

Lavender Jay Sinclair, 30, has arrest warrants for a Feb. 13 shooting at an apartment parking lot in southwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team learned Sinclair was inside a home in the 200 block of Collingswood Drive NW, near Central Drive, in Concord, spokesman Lt. Stephen Fischbach said Tuesday. Sinclair had multiple firearms inside, Fischbach said.

Concord police arrived at the home, according to a department tweet around 8:45 a.m.

Sinclair refused to come out, so the Concord Police SWAT Team arrived to assist and took him into custody without incident, Fischbach said.

Sinclair has outstanding arrests warrants for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon stemming from last week’s shooting in the 4500 block of Rose Vine Place, Fischbach said. A 34-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound, according to CMPD records.