Suspect in Charlotte woman’s shooting death ‘armed and dangerous,’ police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are searching for a suspect wanted for the murder of a woman last month.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Ja’Meil Robert Lynwood Catlett, 37, for first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 20 shooting death of 41-year-old Eileen Rosado.

A warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon also was issued.

Catlett remains at large and is considered “armed and dangerous,” CMPD said in a news release Wednesday.

Shortly before 12:45 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 1400 block of Spring Street, an apartment complex just north of uptown. When they arrived, officers found Rosado with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene by Medic, police said.

Detectives initially believed the suspect was possibly still on scene, but SWAT later determined that he’d fled.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Catlett can call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.