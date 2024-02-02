Suspect in chase allegedly threatened officers

Feb. 2—A man accused of leading police on a chase through Kalispell last weekend after officers found him passed out on his steering wheel is facing multiple charges in Flathead County District Court.

Prosecutors brought Scott Weslee Hill, 41, up on felony counts of criminal endangerment and threats or improper influence in official matters as well as one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence, first offense, following his Jan. 27 arrest. Held in the county jail with bail set at $150,000, Hill is expected to appear before Judge Robert Allison for his Feb. 8 arraignment.

The alleged police chase began after officers responded to a report of a man slumped over in a parked vehicle about 5:45 p.m., according to court documents. The vehicle, left in the intersection of West Washington Street and Fifth Avenue West North, was blocking traffic, court documents said.

Arriving officers identified Hill as the driver and noted an open Corona beer bottle in the center console, court documents alleged. They also allegedly spotted a suspected bag of marijuana stuffed underneath the center console.

Though it took a few knocks at the window, Hill eventually woke up, court documents said. Allegedly initially ignoring the officers, he honked the vehicle's horn before raising his middle finger at them. Then he drove off, court documents said.

As officers pursued, Hill allegedly drove through Kalispell, eventually cutting across U.S. 2 and turning eastbound onto West Montana Street. Blowing through stop signs, Hill drove at more than twice the posted speed limit of 25 mph, court documents said. He also allegedly passed several vehicles illegally before turning south on Main Street.

Officers stopped and arrested Hill near the intersection of Second Street West and Fifth Avenue West, according to court documents.

Taken to the Kalispell Police Department, Hill refused to finish field sobriety tests, court documents said. He also allegedly declined to provide a blood sample.

Authorities reported that he boasted watery, bloodshot eyes and swayed during his interaction with officers. He allegedly spoke incoherently and profanely, court documents said.

Hill began threatening officers and their families after they secured a warrant for a sample of his blood, according to court documents.

"I hope you got kids," he allegedly told an officer taking him to the hospital for a blood draw. "I'm going to look up each one of you [expletive] cops and find out who your kids are you [expletive] [expletive]."

Both felony charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in Montana State Prison and a fine of $50,000.

