Suspect in chase that led to two crashes, I-65 shutdown has long record

Nov. 7—CLARK COUNTY — A Charlestown man with a lengthy criminal history has been arrested after a chase Monday night from Scott County into Clark County by multiple law enforcement agenies.

That chase led to two crashes on Interstate-65 and a shutdown of I-65 south for most of Tuesday morning.

An Indiana State Police officer was injured in the first crash, ISP's Sellersburg Post reported. About 10 minutes after the initial crash, a UPS semi-truck crashed into another semi-truck that was stopped in the backup of the first crash. The driver of the UPS truck died but there has been no public identification yet.

Indiana State Police said Dylin Lee Taylor, 27, started fleeing police in Scott County after midnight Monday. A check of court records shows a lengthy criminal record for Taylor in Clark, Scott and Floyd counties.

Officers said Taylor was driving at speeds exceeding 110 miles per hour and being followed by Scott County deputies when he crossed into Clark County. The vehicle Taylor was driving struck stop sticks at I-65 South Mile Marker 9, but kept going until it collided with an Indiana State Police vehicle at the 3.6 mile marker.

There was a trooper in that ISP vehicle who was entrapped and injured in his car. Taylor then fled on foot after hitting the police vehicle and jumped off I-65 onto U.S. route 31.

Officers from multiple agencies, including Jeffersonville and Clarksville police, aided in the search for Taylor. He was arrested after being located in a bus near Sportsdome Speedway a short time later.

After the initial crash, when Taylor's vehicle slammed into to the police cruiser, traffic was at a standstill on I-65 South. This was when the UPS semi-truck crashed into the other semi-truck stopped in the backup. The driver of the UPS truck died and a person in the UPS truck's sleeper cabin was asleep at the time of the wreck and rushed into a Louisville hospital with serious injuries. ISP also has not identified the UPS employee who was injured.

The ISP officer involved in the wreck, who also has not been identified, was treated for injuries and released from the hospital. A child and female also in Taylor's car at the time of the wreck, were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Court records for Taylor show a lengthy history with law enforcement that includes being pulled over for speeding in Floyd County in April. Records also show Taylor was in a Clark County courtroom earlier this year, answering to felonies for stalking and invasion of privacy, stemming from an April 2022 case.

According to records, Taylor was arrested on those felonies in May 2022. His bond was set at $20,000cash in that case, and a judge denied a bond reduction his attorneys requested related to those charges in August 2022.

Taylor took a plea deal earlier this year, and pleaded guilty to the invasion of privacy charge on Feb. 8 in Clark Circuit 1. He was sentenced to 540 days, and had the stalking charge dismissed as part of the plea deal.

Court records also show he's been charged with drug-related felonies in Clark County previously, and a felony in Scott County for carrying a handgun as a convicted felon.

The initial pursuit and the two crashes are still under investigation, and ISP said no names will be released until family notifications have been made.

Dylin Lee Taylor is currently charged with the following:

1. Neglect of a dependent resulting in Injury — Level 5 Felony

2. Resisting Law Enforcement Causing Serious Injury — Level 5 Felony

3. Resisting Law Enforcement in a Vehicle — Level 6 Felony

4. Driving While Suspended Causing Injury — Level 6 Felony

5. Criminal Recklessness with a Vehicle — Level 6 Felony

6. Reckless Driving Causing Injury — Class A Misdemeanor