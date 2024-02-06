Suspect in chase, standoff inks pretrial diversion agreement

Feb. 6—A Flathead Valley man at the center of a high speed chase and subsequent standoff with the regional SWAT team last spring signed a pretrial diversion agreement in October.

Prosecutors brought Hayes Goggles III, 37, up on a felony criminal endangerment charge following his April 28 arrest. He initially pleaded not guilty in Flathead County District Court.

Per the agreement, signed in October, Goggles is to remain law abiding, abstain from illegal drugs, refrain from firing guns within a quarter of a mile of a home and follow recommendations from his mental health providers for a year. Prosecutors will move to dismiss the case with prejudice after one year so long as Goggles abides by the agreement's provisions.

Goggles came to the attention of Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies after a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots emanating from Jellison Road, according to court documents. The caller described Goggles as the suspect shooter and told authorities that the property should have been vacant, court documents said.

Goggles' significant other phoned authorities soon after, describing him as allegedly "flipping out" and firing a rifle on the Jellison Road property.

Goggles fled in a Honda Pilot as deputies arrived, shooting off into nearby woods, according to court documents. The Pilot cut through nearby fields and drove through several fences before heading back toward Jellison Road, court documents alleged.

Deputies employed what is known as a precision immobilization technique — applying pressure to the rear of a fleeing vehicle and causing it to fishtail — to bring the Pilot to a stop, according to court documents. Though stationary, Goggles allegedly ignored orders to exit the vehicle. He eventually got out with the arrival of SWAT, court documents said.

Goggles subsequently told investigators he smoked methamphetamine in the lead up to the morning's events, according to court documents.

Prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice after Goggles' signed the pretrial diversion agreement. Judge Amy Eddy, who presided over the case, signed the order Oct. 23.

