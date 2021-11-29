Suspect chased down: Indiana man charged with stabbing man at Wells, Maine, motel

WELLS, Maine — An Indiana man is charged with elevated aggravated assault following a stabbing at a local motel on Sunday morning.

Wells Police arrested Dillon Pastors, 23, of Indiana, after a 911 caller alerted the Wells Safety Communications Center about a stabbing that occurred at the Misty Harbor Resort Motel on Mile Road at approximately 9:45 a.m.

According to Wells Police Chief Jo-Ann Putnam, officers responded to the scene and located a 22-year-old man, also from Indiana, who had been stabbed multiple times in his upper body.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Misty Harbor Resort Motel on Mile Road in Wells, Maine, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

“The male was conscious and indicated that another male, whom he knew, had assaulted him with a knife,” Putnam stated in a news release on Monday.

“Evidence indicates that this was an isolated event between the two,” Putnam said.

Witnesses reported they observed the victim running out of a room and into the parking lot as he was being pursued by another male who held a knife, according to Putnam. The knife was later recovered at the scene.

Witnesses told police the suspect ran into the marsh behind the hotel.

“Officers were able to keep the alleged suspect in sight and pursued him on foot with the help of a K9 and handler from York Police Department,” Putnam said.

Officers apprehended the suspect, identified as Pastors, near Atlantic Avenue, located at the other end of Mile Road, a short time later and took him into custody.

The victim, also from Indiana, was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was listed in stable condition upon arrival, according to Putnam.

Bail for Pastors was set at $10,000, a sum which he was unable to post. He was taken to York County Jail in Alfred.

“There is no other information at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation,” Putnam said.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Indiana man charged with stabbing man at Wells, Maine, motel