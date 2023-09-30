Suspect in Chicago Police Officer Ella French's murder offered plea deal: report

CHICAGO - In the ongoing investigation into the tragic murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, new developments have emerged. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, one of the suspects involved in the shooting has been offered a plea deal.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Eric Morgan, faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, and obstruction of justice in connection with the fatal shooting of Officer French in August 2021. Under the proposed plea agreement with the Cook County State's Attorneys, Eric Morgan would be sentenced to the maximum seven years for the weapons charge. Importantly, this sentence would run concurrently with five- and three-year sentences for the other two charges he faces.

It's worth noting that this plea deal does not affect the legal situation of Eric Morgan's brother, Emonte Morgan, who is accused of shooting Officer French multiple times and is charged with first-degree murder in her death. The shooting also left Officer French's partner critically wounded.

FOX 32 reached out to the State's Attorney's Office for comment but has not received a response.

Emonte Morgan is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, while Eric Morgan is expected to enter a "guilty" plea on October 12, according to the Sun-Times.