Suspect in child kidnapping, domestic violence incident turns himself in

Feb. 19—A man wanted for charges of first-degree domestic violence and kidnapping turned himself in Friday night.

Rahem Laquan Devoe, 31, relinquished himself without incident around 9:30 p.m., and is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center, according to Capt. Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Devoe's charges stem from a Tuesday night incident.

Around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night, Aiken County deputies responded to a gas station located at 5412 Jefferson Davis Highway for a reported missing child.

"Investigators determined that Devoe and the mother of a 6-year-old child were in a verbal argument that turned into a physical assault," according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Police stated Devoe drove away in the victim's car with her 6-year-old son, Kashous Gordon, according to the release.

Gordon was later returned to the gas station safe and unharmed. The victim's car was found at 4667 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Staff writer Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.