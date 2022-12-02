Suspect in child kidnapping killed in officer-involved shooting on I-77

Dec. 2—By GREG JORDAN

and SAMANTHA PERRY

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CAMP CREEK — A man being sought in Louisiana for his involvement in the shooting death of a woman and a child's abduction was dead Friday after an officer-involved shooting along the West Virginia Turnpike.

Napoleon Crane, 29, died in an officer-involved shooting with the West Virginia State Police during a traffic stop, according to a statement issued by the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Baton Rouge Police issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Crane after the shooting death of Da'Ja Davis, 28. An Amber Alert was issued.

Davis was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle deceased from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Baton Rouge investigators. Detectives believe the shooting was related to a domestic incident.

"Crane left Baton Rouge with his 6-month-old daughter," according to Baton Rouge Police. "The daughter was uninjured during the shooting."

The incident on the West Virginia Turnpike occurred Friday morning at Exit 20 near Camp Creek.

West Virginia law enforcement interaction with the suspect began in Fayette County and concluded on the turnpike. The suspect was traveling southbound on the turnpike.

The kidnapped infant was in the vehicle with the suspect, and was reported to be uninjured and in the custody of Child Protective Services.

One lane of Interstate 77 was closed during the incident.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.