Suspect in child sexual abuse case released on wrong bond

Feb. 27—CARTHAGE, Mo. — An Anderson man charged this week with sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl at a residence in Joplin was mistakenly released from jail Tuesday when he posted an incorrect bond of $25,000.

Rusty A. Little, 57, was arrested Monday at his place of employment in Joplin and charged with two counts of statutory sodomy and sexual misconduct with a child.

The arrest warrant carried a bond of $75,000 total, a third of which was a cash requirement, and he was to have no contact with the alleged victim and be under house arrest with an ankle monitor.

Jasper County Circuit Court records show that he was mistakenly released Tuesday on a $25,000 bond and another warrant had to be issued for his arrest when the mistake was discovered.

Little is accused of committing sexual acts with a 10-year-old girl who made disclosures regarding the abuse during a Feb. 13 interview at the Children's Center in Joplin. The sheriff's office began investigating the case Feb. 7.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.