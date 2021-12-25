Suspect in Christmas police shooting was on parole for attempted second degree murder

The Wichita Police Department has released more information about the Christmas morning incident in which two officers were shot while attempting to arrest a domestic violence suspect.

Capt. Jason Stevens identified Malik S.L. Rogers, 24, as the suspect.

The incident began at about 10:40 p.m. on Christmas Eve when officers were dispatched to a restaurant in the 4800 block of South Washington where a woman reported that she was physically battered by Rogers, her boyfriend.

Stevens said she told officers that earlier that morning Rogers went to her home uninvited and attempted to enter through a window “but then gained entrance into the house by being let in essentially by a 3-year-old child who was inside the house.”

“Once inside, he confronted her and pointed a handgun at her, essentially assaulting her with that gun,” Stevens said.

He said the woman said Rogers also punched her in the face.

The woman also told officers of a separate incident on Thursday in which Rogers “grabbed her by the neck and physically assaulted her.”

The officers, who knew that Rogers was on parole from a 2017 attempted second degree murder and aggravated assault incident, went to Rogers’ residence in the 2600 block of South Emporia to arrest him on felony domestic violence charges.

Upon arriving, Stevens said the officers talked with Rogers for 10 to 15 minutes in an attempt to get him to submit to an arrest.

Stevens said the officers’ attempt at an arrest failed “due to a size disparity. He’s much larger than both of the officers.”

Both officers employed tasers, but Rogers escaped into a bathroom, Stevens said. He said when one officer forced entry into the bathroom, Rogers pointed a gun and shot one officer in the right arm and the other in the upper right leg.

At a Saturday afternoon news conference, the department showed a screenshot from a body camera of Rogers pointing a gun at the officers.

The officers then retreated and advised other officers entering the residence to do the same.

A SWAT team and crisis negotiators attempted to reach Rogers for more than an hour in an effort to get him to surrender.

Stevens said they believed they heard a gunshot at one point and continued to evacuate other residents in the area before going in the apartment.

Before entering the apartment again, officers deployed a robot with a camera, which showed that Rogers was unresponsive. Stevens said they then went in and confirmed Rogers had died from what was apparently a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both of the officers who were shot have been on the force not quite a year. Both are expected to recover fully.

“Please pray for them and their families as we deal with this terrible incident on Christmas day,” Police Chief Gordon Ramsay wrote in a Facebook post. “This tragic incident highlights the dangers police officers face as they work to keep our community safe.”