Suspect in church fire charged with arson

Jul. 4—A man accused of setting a Kalispell church ablaze last month has pleaded not guilty to one count of arson in Flathead County District Court.

Prosecutors charged Tony Lee Nash, 36, with the felony after private security personnel spotted him hanging around the house of worship on U.S. 93 North and turned him over to authorities as a possible suspect in the June 20 structure fire, court documents said.

When Kalispell Police officers arrived about 4:19 p.m., they found Nash sitting under a tree just north of the church. According to court documents, an officer safety bulletin sent out prior to the arson described Nash as potentially armed and boasting a history of arson and attempts at suicide by cop.

Four officers took Nash into custody while Kalispell Fire Department crews doused the fire on the church's west side, which faced the highway, court documents said. Officials estimated the damages to the church amounted to more than $1,500.

After confirming everyone exited the church safely, authorities launched an investigation and found writing on the western wall, court documents said. The alleged message, affixed with the initials "TLN," took credit for starting the fire: "The reason I am burning ... this church is because your pastor called and talked about what I talked to him about as soon as he thought I was gone."

Investigators also found markers and boxes from church candles, which were suspected as being used to start the fire, court documents said.

The church's pastor told authorities he met with Nash earlier in the day. The 36-year-old intimated he "planned on doing something that was going to get himself killed," according to court documents, prompting the pastor to contact police after their meeting.

Private security personnel in the area told authorities they had monitored Nash throughout the day as he allegedly threatened them a week prior. A member of the security team was shadowing Nash when they saw the church burst into flames, court documents said.

Authorities had cited Nash for assault on June 13 after he threatened to hurt several people with a firearm, according to court documents. His criminal history includes a 2016 felony arson conviction in California and a pending felony reckless burning case in Colorado that dates to March of this year, court documents said.

Nash appeared before Judge Amy Eddy in district court on June 29 for his arraignment on the Flathead County charge. After pleading not guilty, he was remanded back to the custody of the Flathead County Sheriff's Office. He is being held in the county jail with bail set at $150,000.

If convicted, Nash faces up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine. An omnibus hearing in his case is set for Aug. 2 and a pretrial conference is scheduled for Sept. 6.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.