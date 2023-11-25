Suspect in Citrus County Thanksgiving murder dies from gunshot wound

A 75-year-old suspect in a Citrus County Thanksgiving murder has died.

Deputies found Jonathan Dimick Sr. wounded, as well as a body in a vehicle trunk on the property on Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies were conducting a wellness check at an Inverness home near the area of Poe Street and Eden Drive early Thursday. They knocked on the door and got no answer. Deputies then went around the home and found a large butcher’s knife and blood in the backyard, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once they got into the home, they found Dimick Sr. with a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from the injuries, officials said.

Deputies later found the dismembered body of James Banks, 67, in his own car.

“The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking. It is rare that a case this horrific occurs in Citrus County, but this is what we prepare for,” Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement. “It is truly unfortunate that our suspect will never be prosecuted for this brutal crime.”