Suspect claimed he was held at gunpoint by other suspect during Columbus bank robbery

July 8, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, announces a third arrest stemming from the July 6, 2023 shootout with Columbus Police. Beside him is (from left) Assistant US Attorney Noah Litton, US Deputy Marshal Dan Deville, US Marshal Michael Black, ATF Special Agent in Charge Daryl S. McCormick. The news conference was held Saturday, July 8 at the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth-The Columbus Dispatch

Federal charges have been formally filed against two suspects who were arrested late last week in connection with a crime spree and shooting that left a Columbus police officer injured and a third suspect dead.

The complaints against 23-year-old Fazsal Darod, of North Linden, and 20-year-old Aden A. Jama, of Reynoldsburg, were filed on Monday morning in U.S. District Court.

Both men are currently charged with aiding and abetting a bank robbery and aiding and abetting the use and carrying of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Darod and Jama are believed to have been part of a trio of men who stole a Porsche Cayenne SUV at gunpoint around 2:15 p.m. Thursday from the Byers Imports car lot at 401 N. Hamilton Road in Whitehall before then robbing the Fifth Third Bank at 2455 Hilliard Rome Road on the city's Far West Side around 4 p.m. that same day.

Whitehall police had followed the Porsche to the bank and attempted to block it in, however, body camera video from Whitehall shows the Porsche ramming one of the vehicles and speeding away. About seven minutes later, Columbus police officers located the vehicle, which was on Interstate 70 eastbound near West Mound Street. At least one person inside the vehicle began shooting at officers and eight officers returned fire.

One Columbus police officer, who has not been identified, was hit by a bullet, rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery.

Two other suspects, now identified as Darod and Jama, ran from the scene on foot.

Darod was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Friday outside a home in North Linden. Jama was arrested Saturday afternoon at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport while trying to board a flight to Turkey.

Darod's cell phone also reportedly included searches for flights out of the country

According to the complaints filed in the case, Columbus police officers were able to look at cell phone tower data from the area of the robbery of the Byers Imports Columbus lot located at 401 N. Hamilton Road in Whitehall, as well as the area of the bank robbery reported at the Fifth Third Bank located at 2455 Hilliard Rome Road.

One cell phone number was shown to be at both locations at the times of the robberies and police were able to track that phone to a CashApp account linked to Darod, which was confirmed in other police reports related to Darod as being his phone number.

Additional online searches of social media accounts resulted in the location of photos of Darod wearing a shirt similar to one worn by one of the suspects who fled the scene of the shooting, court records said.

Darod was arrested inside a vehicle that was stopped near the area of his home on the 1200 block of John G. McCoy Circle. Court records said that Darod admitted to being in the stolen Porsche on Thursday.

However, Darod reportedly told investigators that one of the other suspects, who was killed in the shootout with police, had "pointed a gun at him and demanded that he drive them to the Fifth Third Bank," court records said.

Darod also said the suspect "told him if he left the car he would start shooting," court records said. Darod was initially released so additional investigation could be done.

Darod also reportedly told investigators he had been hanging out with Jama in Reynoldsburg prior to meeting up with the third suspect, who has not yet been identified.

Court records said another Fifth Third Bank, located at 1669 Fishinger Road in Upper Arlington, had been robbed on Wednesday by suspects in a black Chevy Corvette. According to the complaint, the Corvette matched a vehicle that had been stolen earlier that same day from the Byers Chevrolet in Whitehall. Darod's phone was shown to be at both of those scenes.

During a search of the Porsche after the shooting, police reportedly found a Corvette key fob inside a bag that held the money taken from the bank on Thursday. The bag also appeared consistent with one seen in photos on Darod's social media profiles, according to court records.

Darod was arrested a second time early Friday morning outside a residence on East Weber Road. He is currently being held in the Franklin County jail and is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court on Monday afternoon. The U.S. Attorney's office has indicated they will be asking that Darod be held in detention pending his trial.

The complaint in Jama's case said video from a women's shelter where Darod and Jama fled showed the men walking into the shelter before being turned away. Court records said Darod and Jama spoke 12 times on the phone between July 3 and Thursday.

Cell phone data also showed Darod going from the shooting scene to a hotel on Morse Road where a vehicle was seen dropping Darod and Jama off. Hotel surveillance footage shows the two men together in the hotel lobby wearing the same clothing they were believed to be wearing at the time of the shooting.

A text message from Darod to Jama's phone number that was timestamped at 1:33 p.m. Thursday included the address for the Byers Imports Car Lot, 41 minutes before the robbery was reported there.

Jama is currently being held in federal custody in Illinois and is expected to have a hearing in the coming days to begin the extradition proceedings to be brought back to Ohio.

