Suspect in Clovis, New Mexico Walmart arson indicted

Jimmy Guillen is escorted out of the 140th District Court on Thursday after an extradition hearing. He is accused of using propane canisters to start a fire at the Clovis Walmart.

A 59-year-old California man accused of starting a fire that left the city of Clovis, New Mexico, without a Walmart for two months has been indicted, according to officials with the Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Jimmy Guillen is charged with arson, aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and felon in possession of a firearm. He faces 25 and a half years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Guillen, who was arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 14 and extradited to New Mexico on Nov. 7, will be held without bond after District Judge Benjamin S. Cross found him to be dangerous and a threat to the community after a detention hearing, according to a news release from the Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The charges against Guillen stem from an investigation into a early-morning Sept. 3 fire at the Clovis Walmart that resulted in $42 million worth of damages to the store.

Investigators obtained video from the store's security cameras that reportedly showed Guillen sneaking into the property about 2:25 a.m. through through a rollup door used for grocery carts and using propane canisters from the sporting goods area to start a fire in the store's automotive section waiting room.

Investigators believe Guillen taped a box of glass beads, rocks and other sharp objects to one of the cannisters, according to the warrant.

Firefighters arrived about 3:35 a.m. to see the store engulfed in flames, the arrest affidavit states.

The store was closed, though employees were still working stocking shelves, according to court documents. No injuries were reported from the fire.

Before obtaining the video, Guillen was considered a person of interest in the fire because police spoke to him the day before regarding a separate fire in an open field just west of the building.

Officers found he had a lighter, road flares and other incendiary devices on him.

However, Guillen refused to speak with investigators without an attorney and he was released for lack of evidence, the affidavit states.

He is expected to be arraigned within the next two weeks, the release states.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Suspect in Clovis, New Mexico Walmart arson indicted