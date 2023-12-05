Suspect in collision with cyclist faces felony charge

Dec. 5—Authorities arrested a 39-year-old over the weekend after he struck and injured a cyclist crossing U.S. 2 while allegedly driving drunk from an Evergreen bar.

Nathan Francis Gabbert faces one count of felony negligent vehicular assault in Flathead County District Court following the alleged Dec. 1 collision. He is expected to appear before Judge Robert Allison on Jan. 4 for his arraignment.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers began suspecting alcohol as a factor in the crash after questioning Gabbert, according to court documents. He allegedly already had told Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies at the scene that he had "one or two beers" at an Evergreen watering hole and troopers reported detecting the odor of an alcoholic beverage on him, court documents said.

Asking for his license, registration and proof of insurance, troopers noted that Gabbert had trouble digging up the documents, court documents alleged. During subsequent field sobriety tests, Gabbert allegedly showed signs of impairment.

Troopers requested and received a breath sample before arresting Gabbert, court documents said. He was taken to Logan Health Medical Center for a blood draw after authorities secured a warrant and then the county jail.

He was initially held with bail set at $30,000.

The cyclist, who suffered a fractured femur in the collision, told authorities the pickup truck appeared out of the dark suddenly as he was crossing the highway. Gabbert, allegedly behind the wheel of his girlfriend's pickup, was driving without the headlights illuminated, court documents said.

Authorities also admonished the victim for illegally crossing the highway, according to court documents.

If convicted, Gabbert faces up to 10 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine.

