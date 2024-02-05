Suspect in Colonial Heights pawn-shop shooting ID'ed; his mother is arrested as accomplice

Colonial Heights Police are looking for Warren Fields Jr. in connection with the Feb. 2, 2024, shooting of a man at Cal's pawn shop. He might be driving the Nissan truck in the above photo. Fields' mother was arrested Saturday in connection with the incident.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS – Police have arrested one of the two suspects in connection with last week’s shooting at a pawn shop on the south end of town.

The person arrested is not the actual shooter, but instead is the suspected shooter’s mother. Doretha Fields, 60, of Petersburg reportedly assaulted the victim, then fled from the scene with her son in a pick-up truck.

The son, identified as Warren Darnell Fields Jr., 27, of Petersburg, is still at large, Colonial Heights Police Major Rob Ruxer said Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Feb. 2 at Cal’s, a pawn shop on the Boulevard at the mouth of the Martin Luther Ling Jr. Bridge connecting Colonial Heights with Petersburg. According to reports, Warren Fields and the victim – both employees of Cal’s -- were arguing when Warren Fields allegedly pulled out a pistol and shot the victim several times.

After the shooting, Doretha Fields reportedly went over to the victim and hit him with a handgun. The truck then sped off north on the Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police have not released a motive that led to the argument and shooting.

Ruxer said Doretha Fields was arrested Saturday after Colonial Heights Police issued a search warrant at her Petersburg residence. She has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Doretha Fields is currently held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County. A hearing date has been set for March 27 in Colonial Heights General District Court.

Ruxer said warrants have been issued against Warren Fields for aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in a public place, shooting into an occupied building and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said Warren Fields may be driving the truck used in the getaway. The truck is a grey Nissan Titan truck with Virginia plate number JSA-5003.

Police have released photos of Warren Fields and the truck.

Anyone who may have information about the incident or Warren Fields’ whereabouts is asked to call Colonial Heights Police at (804) 520-9300 or anonymously to Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

