Suspect in Columbus kidnapping found in Indiana; infant twin Kason Thomas remains missing

Nalah T. Jackson, 24, seen here at a convenience store in Huber Heights near Dayton, and suspected of abducting 5-month-old twin Thomas boys was found and arrested on Thursday afternoon in Indiana. (Photo: Columbus Division of Police)

After two and a half days, officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Nalah T. Jackson, the 24-year-old charged with the abduction of 5-month-old Columbus twins Kason and Kyair Thomas on Monday night when she stole their mother's running car outside a Donatos in Columbus' Short North neighborhood.

Kason remains missing. He was not with her when Jackson was arrested.

Kyair was discovered in the bitter cold about 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, wrapped in a quilt in his car carrier seat left between two cars in economy parking lot at Dayton International Airport.

Columbus police charged Jackson with two counts of kidnapping on Tuesday.

Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant speaks during a press event Thursday in which it was announced that police in Indiana have arrested Nalah T. Jackson, the 24-year-old charged with the abduction of 5-month-old Columbus twins Kason and Kyair Thomas on Monday night.

Jackson was arrested by the Indianapolis police at 2 p.m. on Thursday by police in Indianapolis, located 175 miles away from Columbus.

Columbus police received over 3,000 tips so far, related to the case, said Deputy Chief Smith Weir during Thursday's press conference. Police are searching for Kason in Dayton, Indianapolis and Columbus.

Jackson's arrest was the result of tips received by Columbus police and police urging a tipster to call 911 in Indianapolis. Police there stopped Jackson and took her into custody. Fingerprints confirmed Jackson's identity.

“We’re not taking anything off the table,” Chief Elaine Bryant said about locating Kason.

The Thomas family will hold a press conference in Whitehall to discuss Jackson's arrest and additional updates Thursday evening.

Where is missing twin Kason Thomas?

The five-month-old's whereabouts are still uncertain as a winter storm moves through Indiana and Ohio Thursday night into Friday morning.

Gov. Mike DeWine expressed his anguish for the Thomas family ahead of the press conference.

“Our hearts go out to the family. I cannot think of anything that’s more of a parent’s nightmare than to have children kidnapped," the governor said. "Our prayers are with the family and hoping that the second child will be reunited with the family. The highway patrol have been regularly involved in this and offering assistance. We will continue to do that.”

Three Columbus police detectives are en route to Indianapolis to join in the questioning, Weir said. They are part of a team of detectives — 12 in total — searching for Kason in Dayton, where his twin brother, Kyair, was found early Tuesday.

Areas being searched by Dayton and Columbus police are being determined by tips, Columbus Sgt. Jeff Mooney said, so it's difficult to say if one or two areas of town have been the focus.

A history of child endangerment

Over the past two months, Jackson made three visits to Riverside, a suburb of Dayton, in an attempt to contact her two daughters, according to incident reports from the Riverside Police Department. The latest visit occurred on Dec. 15.

Dominic Davies, Jackson's ex-boyfriend and the father of her daughters, told Riverside police he has full custody of the girls because of Jackson's drug abuse and mental illness.

In an interview with The Dispatch on Thursday, Davies said Jackson is "like a different person" than the woman he met and had a relationship between 2017-2019.

She had previous run-ins with law enforcement on child endangerment charges and allegations, Franklin County Municipal Court records show.

Last year, in September 2021, Jackson was accused of attempting to abduct her own children from the National Youth Advocacy Center, a protective services agency, which held emergency custody over her children, Columbus police reported.

And in June 2021 Jackson pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges after her 11-month-old daughter fell down an apartment staircase, according to court records.

