Suspect in Columbus woman's killing charged in another road-rage shooting a day earlier

Christina Perry's mother, Victoria Perry, was crying on Monday, but she said that they were "happy tears."

That's because an arrest has been made in connection with the 2020 shooting death of 35-year-old Christina in what police called a "senseless, senseless killing" tied to road rage.

"I say to those out here getting so mad over a few seconds of disruption in their daily routines: Slow down, calm down," Victoria Perry said. "One second isn’t worth all the lives you will destroy because you were angry."

Christina Perry was fatally shot while driving her 13-year-old son, Shamille, home from a basketball game on Oct. 25, 2020.

Around 8:15 p.m. that night, she was driving on the 1000 block of Studer Avenue on the city's South Side when a dark-colored car came up behind them and began firing. Perry was struck in the back by gunfire.

She was rushed to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where she died the next morning from her injuries.

On Monday, Columbus police cold case detectives announced they have charged 22-year-old Ricky Williams, of the South Side, with murder and felonious assault in connection with her death. Williams was already in the Franklin County jail on a number of unrelated weapons and drug charges.

"It’s bad enough that someone has to senselessly lose their life over a road rage shooting, but for their 13-year-old son to have to sit there and watch the whole thing is just hard to stomach," Sgt. Terry McConnell said. "We've worked really hard to figure out what happened in this incident and we’re confident that we’ve got those answers."

McConnell, who oversees the division's cold case unit, said police had recovered shell casings and a firearm that connect Williams to the scene of Perry's homicide, as well as another incident.

Court records show Williams also has been charged with another road-rage shooting the next day, occurring around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Chatterton and Refugee roads on the city's Southeast Side. The victim in that shooting was not injured.

Police said the division's partnership with the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives in a task force related to firearms used in crimes contributed to identifying Williams in both instances.

Perry had worked at the Ohio Hospital for Psychiatry, where a hallway is now named for her, said Dan Cunningham, Perry's stepfather.

Cunningham told a story Monday about Perry playing basketball during her junior year of high school. Before her last game, Cunningham asked Perry to get 10 rebounds. Instead, she got 12.

"She didn’t go out (for basketball) her senior year because she started working," Cunningham said. "She was always goal-oriented. She got out of high school and always worked."

Following Perry's death, Cunningham, who is retired, began doing his own investigative work.

"I didn’t have nothing else to do but find that person," Cunningham said. "I canvassed the neighborhood, I knocked on doors, I put up flyers. There were a lot of nice people who helped us."

McConnell said police got tips and cooperation from all of Perry's coworkers, as well as a number of people who lived along Livingston and Studer avenues that were witnesses in the case.

"It's really truly sad that it’s such a senseless, senseless killing," McConnell said.

Cunningham and Victoria Perry said their grandson, who is now a freshman in high school, is doing as well as can be expected after losing his mother and witnessing her being shot. Perry's family had wanted him to attend Monday's announcement, but it was still too much for him.

"He probably is a little more to himself than he had been before, but he’s a spiritual kid and he’s a good guy," Cunningham said.

"It's just so sad that he doesn’t have a mom," Victoria Perry said. "That kid (Williams) has his mom. Shamille doesn’t have his mom at all."

Cunningham said detectives often don't get enough credit and that people should be more willing to come forward with information they have in homicide investigations.

"They say we need a village to raise a child, but we need a village to catch those people who do wrong," he said.

The investigation into Perry's homicide is ongoing and McConnell said other charges could be filed at a later date.

Anyone with information on any homicide investigation is asked to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

