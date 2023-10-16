Suspect commits suicide after police chase in Aiken, Edgefield counties

The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a Greenwood County man who committed suicide following a police chase in Edgefield County.

Joseph D. Robertson, 25, of Ninety Six, South Carolina, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the coroner's office.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Edgefield County authorities attempted a traffic stop that led to a high speed chase, according to the release.

The chase crossed over into Aiken County and Robertson crashed on the I-20 entrance ramp at the 18-mile marker, according to the release. He fled from the scene and two passengers were taken into custody.

As deputies searched the area, they heard a gunshot from the woods near the eastbound lane of I-20, according to the release. Tracking dogs found Robertson deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Robertson was to be autopsied Monday morning in Newberry, according to the release. The Aiken County Coroner's Office, Aiken County Sheriff's Office, Edgefield County Sheriff's Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are continuing with the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Aiken County coroner investigating death of suspect in police chase