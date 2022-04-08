Suspect in Community Bank robbery has a long history of robbing banks

Apr. 8—TUPELO — A man accused of robbing a downtown Tupelo bank at lunchtime Wednesday has a history of robbing banks that dates back more than two decades.

Jasper Michael Wagner, 56, of Tupelo, was arrested about four hours after the West Main Street branch of Community Bank was robbed April 6 at 12:30 p.m. He was captured by the Leeds (Alabama) Police Department 150 miles away, just east of Birmingham. Wednesday evening, he was booked into the St. Clair County Jail, where he remains incarcerated awaiting an extradition hearing.

Since 2002, Wagner has pleaded guilty in federal court to 10 bank robberies in seven states, from New Mexico to the Carolinas, including two in Mississippi. Wagner's life of crime has followed a distinct pattern. He robs several banks, then gets caught, serves about 10 years in prison, gets out and starts robbing banks again.

He did just that in 2000-2001, again in late 2010 and possibly one more time in 2022. Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin told AL.com that Wagner is a suspect in other robberies in both Mississippi and Alabama.

While he has used a gun, most of the time he is unarmed and unmasked during the robberies.

Wagner's bank robbing days started in 2000 in New Mexico

His first documented string of bank robberies began in late 2000 and included banks in New Mexico, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and two in South Carolina. He robbed a Community Bank branch in Hernando on April 11, 2001. That crime spree continued until he was arrested in east Tennessee in June 2001.

In June 2002, he pleaded guilty to seven bank robberies and was sentenced to 10 years for each, to serve concurrently, with three years of post release supervision — commonly called probation. He was also ordered to pay $59,048 in restitution.

He did not serve the full 10 years. He was released March 22, 2010, but he violated the term of his release less than nine months later.

Wagner was out less than a year before hitting another bank

On Dec. 9, 2010, he was living in Chattanooga, Tennessee, when he took a car on a test drive and never returned the black Acura RSX. He failed to show up for a mandatory drug test the following day. Over the next three weeks, he robbed three banks in three states before being captured in Mississippi.

On Dec. 13, 2010, Wagner handed a note to the teller at the SunTrust Bank inside a Horn Lake Kroger. He was not wearing a mask and not carrying a gun. According to court documents, he walked away with $2,749 in cash.

On the morning of Dec. 20, 2010, he walked into the Wachovia Bank in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. According to court documents, Wagner "asked for everyone's attention and displayed a handgun." He walked out with $7,311. Less than five hours later and 200 miles away, he robbed the Randolph Bank in Mebane, North Carolina. He did not wear a mask as he stole $4,468.75.

On Dec. 28, 2010, Wagner was stopped on Interstate 20 near Jackson. A routine tag check revealed the car was stolen and Wagner was a wanted man.

Wagner's sentence could have kept him in jail until late-2023

He pleaded guilty to those three bank robberies in January 2013, and the following June he was sentenced to 130 months (just under 11 years) plus 5 years of supervised release as well as more than $14,000 in restitution. He was sent to a federal prison in Atlanta but again did not serve the full 130 months.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Wagner was released Dec. 17, 2021.

Less than four months later, he is accused of robbing the Community Bank in Tupelo.

william.moore@djournal.com