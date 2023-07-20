Suspect connected with fatal shooting of Dallas mom arrested, charged with murder: police

A suspect connected with a Dallas shooting that killed one and injured three the day before Mother’s Day has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Charlton Porter, 27, was arrested in New Orleans, officials said. On Thursday he was charged with the May 13 murder of Ana Moreno. The 39-year-old mother of three was struck by a stray bullet while on her way to pick up a prom dress for her 18-year-old daughter, according to a GoFundMe for Moreno’s family.

Investigators believe people in two vehicles were shooting at each other while driving eastbound on Bruton Road near the 2100 block of N. Masters Drive, police said. A bullet entered Moreno’s vehicle and struck her. Three men were critically injured in the shooting.

Michelle Rodriguez, one of Moreno’s daughters, told WFAA-TV at the time of the shooting that her mother was everything you would want in a mom.

“It wasn’t her time — it wasn’t supposed to be her,” Rodriguez told WFAA. “And it’s over something stupid. How do you do that to someone innocent?”

It’s not clear if police are looking for more suspects connected with the shooting.