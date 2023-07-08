Suspect connected with kidnapping 2 children in south Dallas in custody, police say

The suspect wanted in connection with the June 11 kidnapping of a 7-year-old girl is now in custody, Dallas police said Friday.

Leonard Neal, 41, faces charges of kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault of a child, officials said. Police took him into custody shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

Law enforcement officers found Neal at a bus stop in the area of South Polk Street and West Camp Wisdom Road in south Dallas after receiving a tip from a 911 caller, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported. Neal injured himself as the officers approached, police said. Sources told WFAA that Neal slit his own throat with a box cutter.

Officers took Neal into custody and he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Neal is accused of kidnapping two children on June 11 in south Dallas. The children were walking near an apartment complex when a man approached and offered them a ride. The children accepted, and the man drove them to a store.

The 9-year-old boy got out and went to the door, police said, and the man drove away with the 7-year-old girl, triggering an Amber Alert. Both children were later recovered.

On June 13 the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for Neal’s arrest and on June 23 he was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.