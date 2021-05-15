Suspect connected to May 4 fatal shooting in Leavenworth surrenders, police say

A 21-year-old murder suspect surrendered to authorities on Friday afternoon in connection to killing of a Leavenworth man who was fatally shot last week.

The suspect, a man whose identify was not immediately disclosed, is accused of shooting Floyd Ross Jr., 31, and faces a charge of first-degree murder, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said in a statement. The suspect is being held in the Leavenworth County Jail, Kitchens said.

On May 4 around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of North Fourth and Kiowa streets after several people reported that gunshots had been fired in the area. Arriving officers found Ross suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Ross was taken to a hospital, where he died.

In earlier interviews with The Star, the Ross family expressed grief and shock following his sudden and violent death. He was remembered by family and friends as a loving father to his 3-year-old daughter and a former track star who once competed in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials.