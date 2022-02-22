Suspect connected to shooting at Talon Road last week arrested

Columbia police investigate the scene of a shooting at the Hawks Ridge Apartments on Feb. 16 at about 4 p.m. near St. Charles and Talon roads. One man with a gunshot wound was transported by a private vehicle to University Hospital.

A Kansas City man has been arrested by Columbia police following a shooting in Columbia last week that left one person injured and privately seeking medical help.

Adrian Eugene Bradshaw, Jr., 31, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and drug possession.

Bradshaw is alleged to have been involved in a shooting at about 3:50 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 600 block of Talon Road near St. Charles Road at the Hawks Ridge Apartments.

During the course of the police investigation, officers learned about an injured victim who was driven to a local hospital for treatment.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Those with more information can call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

