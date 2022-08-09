Police: Armed suspect among 3 killed after hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting

Edgewater police say three people died during a hostage situation that unfolded at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting there Monday evening.

Police responded to a facility in the area of East Knapp Avenue and North Ridgewood Avenue for reports of a person at the meeting armed with a gun.

According to police, the armed suspect immediately shot another man at the meeting, then took a woman hostage inside the building.

That’s when police say everyone else in the meeting was able to escape unharmed.

Attempts to make contact and negotiate with the suspect failed, so the decision was made to breach the building with a SWAT team, according to the police department.

Inside, they found three people dead, including the suspect.

Police say they believe the incident to be domestic in nature.

Northbound and southbound lanes of North Ridgewood Avenue are closed while police continue to investigate.

