Suspect 'contained' after shooting in East Hollywood; two victims hospitalized

Los Angeles police were involved Sunday afternoon in a standoff in East Hollywood. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A gunman shot two people near an East Hollywood apartment complex before police surrounded him, leading to a standoff that was ongoing Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 1:49 p.m. to a shooting in the 1500 block of Serrano Avenue, which is between Sunset and Hollywood boulevards, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, a police spokesperson.

Two people with gunshot wounds were taken to a hospital. One was listed in critical condition, Cervantes said; the other victim's condition wasn't known.

Police had the gunman "contained" as of 4 p.m., Cervantes said.

Officers were communicating with the man in an attempt to persuade him to surrender.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.