Active shooter 'contained' at Virginia naval base, one person injured

(Reuters) - One person was injured in an incident involving an active shooter at the Naval Air Station Oceana Base in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday, and a suspect has been "contained," the Navy said.

The base was placed on lockdown for about an hour after it received reports of the active shooter, according to Jeffery Hood, a Navy Region Mid-Atlantic spokesman, told Reuters.

"Our first responders are taking all necessary action to determine what's going on," Hood said.

The lockdown began shortly after 7 a.m. EDT (1100 GMT) and was lifted just before 8 a.m.

Naval Air Station Oceana has about 10,500 active Navy personnel, about 10,000 family members and 4,500 civilian personnel.





