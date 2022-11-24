Suspect could face manslaughter for refusing to get help for beaten Tri-Cities woman

A man may face manslaughter charges in connection with the death of 24-year-old woman found behind a Pasco convenience store.

Pasco police recommended the unnamed suspect be charged because he knew Breanna Gooldy was in the alleyway, but did not help her, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Investigators don’t believe she was murdered, Sgt. Rigo Pruneda told the Herald.

People called 911 about 7:30 a.m. Nov. 6 to report that Gooldy wasn’t breathing behind the Shopping Spot store at the corner of Road 28 and Hopkins Street.

When officers arrived, they found her unconscious, and she was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She died 11 hours later.

An autopsy found that the attack wasn’t severe enough to have caused her death, but Coroner Curtis McGary said his office is still waiting for blood tests before determining how she died.

Police have forwarded their finished report to the Franklin County prosecutor and are suggesting a suspect be charged with manslaughter. Pasco police said the suspect is currently in the jail on other charges.

At this point, it’s unclear who attacked her, or how old her wounds were, Pruneda said.

At the time of her death, Gooldy was described by a friend as a good person with a good heart who smiled no matter what she was going through.