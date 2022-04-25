Suspect in crash that killed Seattle pedestrian identified as Auburn police officer

A man was arrested Saturday night after he struck and killed a pedestrian in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The 33-year-old suspect was identified as an off-duty Auburn police officer, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Smith was off-duty when the vehicular homicide occurred at the intersection of 15th Ave & Gilman Drive. Before joining Auburn PD, the agency previously stated that Smith worked for UW Police. Before that, he joined the Army after attending CWU. @KIRO7Seattle — Kevin Ko (@NewsWithKevin) April 25, 2022

The officer was immediately placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.

Police responded to the intersection of 15th Avenue West and Gilman Drive West just before 11 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a motorist hit a pedestrian.

Arriving officers found a pedestrian down in the roadway.

Seattle Fire Department medics were called to the scene, who later declared the pedestrian deceased.

Detectives with the SPD traffic collision investigation squad also responded to the scene.

They learned that the suspect was driving northbound on 15th Avenue West at a high rate of speed.

After he passed another vehicle just south of Gilman Drive West, he lost control of his car and drove up onto the sidewalk, where he struck the pedestrian.

The man remained at the scene after the fatal collision.

He was placed under arrest and processed for DUI.

He has been booked into the King County Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide.