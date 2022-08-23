Suspect who crashed onto roof of Shamokin Dam restaurant posts bail

Aug. 23—SELINSGROVE — A Selinsgrove woman accused of causing a major crash on the Strip in March while driving with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit and with her toddler in the vehicle has been released on bail.

Court documents show that Theresa J. Risso, 43, was released from Snyder County Prison on Monday after posting $200,000 cash bail.

Risso had been in county jail since she was released from the hospital several days after the March 4 accident and was charged with numerous felonies, including aggravated assault, child endangerment and drunk driving stemming from the multi-vehicle crash that sent several people to the hospital and destroyed a building that had housed the Shamokin Dam restaurant, Golden Chopsticks.

The eatery remains closed.

An investigation by Shamokin Dam police found that Risso had a blood-alcohol level of .327 percent, more than four times the legal limit. Her 18-month-old daughter was improperly restrained in a car seat but survived the crash with no apparent injuries, police said.

A trial is pending in Snyder County Court.