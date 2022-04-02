Suspect crashes after brazen midday carjacking, bank robbery attempt in Mount Olive

An East Orange man is in custody after allegedly carjacking a vehicle in Mount Olive, bailing on an attempted bank robbery and later crashing the vehicle on Route 10 in Randolph.

The dramatic series of events unfolded just after noon, when authorities say they responded to the parking lot of Walmart in the Flanders section of Mount Olive to assist South Orange police with a carjacking investigation. While there, officers were alerted to another carjacking in the parking lot of the ITC South Shopping Center.

The suspect, identified by the Morris County Prosecutor's Office as Howard Parks, 54, "made a threat to kill the victim during the course of stealing the vehicle," prosecutors said.

Twenty minutes later, they responded to the report of an attempted bank robbery at Wells Fargo Bank less than five miles away in Flanders. Police alleged Parks pretended to possess a firearm and passed a note demanding money, but fled the area before obtaining any money.

Police close Route 10 at Dover-Chester Road in Randolph Friday after an alleged carjacker crashed there following a failed bank-robbery attempt in Mount Olive, police allege

Fleeing north through Roxbury, his path ended when he crashed about 12:33 p.m. at the corner of Route 10 and Dover-Chester Road, witnesses said. Parks sustained injuries the crash, but attempted to steal another vehicle before being taken into custody, police said.

Parks was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree carjacking, third-degree receiving stolen property and disorderly persons assault by auto.

Parks remained in the Morris County Correctional Facility Saturday.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

The response included members of the Mount Olive, Randolph, Roxbury, South Orange and West Orange police departments, the FBI, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and other MCPO detectives

